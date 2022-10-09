Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $28,876,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kirby by 20.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $21,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

