Kirby Trading Down 82.7% Over Last Week (KIRBY)

Kirby (KIRBY) traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Kirby has traded down 82.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kirby token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kirby has a market cap of $64,356.44 and $14,023.00 worth of Kirby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kirby alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.97 or 0.99996377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Kirby Profile

KIRBY is a token. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2022. Kirby’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kirby is www.kirbytoken.net. Kirby’s official Twitter account is @kirbygamer4ever and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kirby Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kirby (KIRBY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kirby has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kirby is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.KirbyToken.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kirby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kirby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kirby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kirby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.