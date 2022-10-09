Kitten Coin (KITTENS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $129,545.56

Kitten Coin (KITTENS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Kitten Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kitten Coin has a market cap of $129,545.56 and approximately $11,722.00 worth of Kitten Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kitten Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kitten Coin Profile

Kitten Coin’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Kitten Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 972,674,084,654,183 tokens. Kitten Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@kittencoinofficial. The Reddit community for Kitten Coin is https://reddit.com/r/kittencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kitten Coin’s official Twitter account is @kittencoinbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kitten Coin is kittenbsc.com.

Buying and Selling Kitten Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kitten Coin (KITTENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kitten Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kitten Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kittenbsc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kitten Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kitten Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kitten Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

