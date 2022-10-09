KittyShiba (KSHIBA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79,244.57

KittyShiba (KSHIBA) traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One KittyShiba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KittyShiba has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KittyShiba has a total market cap of $79,244.57 and $40,825.00 worth of KittyShiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KittyShiba alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KittyShiba Profile

KittyShiba’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. KittyShiba’s total supply is 888,000,000,000,000 tokens. KittyShiba’s official Twitter account is @kittyshiba. KittyShiba’s official website is kittyshiba.com.

KittyShiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KittyShiba (KSHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KittyShiba has a current supply of 888,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KittyShiba is 0 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kittyshiba.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KittyShiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KittyShiba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KittyShiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KittyShiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KittyShiba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.