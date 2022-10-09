Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0323 on Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros’ genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is https://reddit.com/r/kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @kleros_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros (PNK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kleros has a current supply of 764,626,704 with 632,380,856.1138606 in circulation. The last known price of Kleros is 0.03229196 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,016,892.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kleros.io/.”

