Klever (KLV) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Klever (KLV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $39.90 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klever is klevernews.com. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever (KLV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Klever has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,880,780,406.65482 in circulation. The last known price of Klever is 0.00448097 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,661,470.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klever.io/.”

