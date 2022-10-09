Koi Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,112.37 (KOI)

Koi Network (KOI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Koi Network has a total market cap of $47,112.37 and approximately $400,009.00 worth of Koi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Koi Network has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Koi Network token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Koi Network Token Profile

Koi Network’s genesis date was September 7th, 2021. Koi Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Koi Network’s official Twitter account is @koimetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Koi Network is www.koi.io.

Buying and Selling Koi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Koi Network (KOI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Koi Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 18,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Koi Network is 0.00262225 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $465,912.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.koi.io/.”

