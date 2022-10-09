Koinos (KOIN) Price Tops $0.36

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Koinos has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Koinos token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Koinos has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Koinos Profile

Koinos’ genesis date was October 12th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,593,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,837,287 tokens. The official message board for Koinos is medium.com/openorchard/announcing-koinos-whitepaper-koin-mining-e2755f5be33f. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/koinos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “Koinos (KOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Koinos has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Koinos is 0.34381409 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,584.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koinos.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.

