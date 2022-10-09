KOK 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.17 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $156.34 million and $9.17 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.61 or 0.99998723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022374 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.31036427 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,600,122.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.