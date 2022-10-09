KOLnet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,881.00 (KOLNET)

KOLnet (KOLNET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One KOLnet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOLnet has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. KOLnet has a market capitalization of $31,209.76 and $27,881.00 worth of KOLnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOLnet Token Profile

KOLnet was first traded on June 28th, 2022. KOLnet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,450,000 tokens. KOLnet’s official Twitter account is @kolnet_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOLnet’s official website is www.kolnet.io.

Buying and Selling KOLnet

According to CryptoCompare, “KOLnet (KOLNET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. KOLnet has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KOLnet is 0.00139313 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.kolnet.io.”

