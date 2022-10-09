Kongtama 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41,034.00 (KONGTAMA)

Kongtama (KONGTAMA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Kongtama token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kongtama has a total market cap of $0.01 and $41,034.00 worth of Kongtama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kongtama has traded down 65.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kongtama

Kongtama’s launch date was March 11th, 2022. Kongtama’s official Twitter account is @kongtamatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kongtama’s official website is www.kongtama.com.

Kongtama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kongtama (KONGTAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kongtama has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kongtama is 0 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kongtama.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kongtama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kongtama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kongtama using one of the exchanges listed above.

