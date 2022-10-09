Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.98.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.