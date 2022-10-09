Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.