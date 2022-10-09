Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
KTOS stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.89.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.