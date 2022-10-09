KRED Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,386.37 (KRED)

KRED (KRED) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. KRED has a total market cap of $1,386.37 and $15,994.00 worth of KRED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KRED has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KRED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KRED Profile

KRED’s launch date was January 22nd, 2022. KRED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. KRED’s official message board is link.medium.com/fpfelvvz2mb. The Reddit community for KRED is https://reddit.com/r/jedstarofficial. KRED’s official Twitter account is @jedstarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. KRED’s official website is jedstar.app.

KRED Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRED (KRED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KRED has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRED is 0.00000023 USD and is up 20.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $133.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jedstar.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KRED using one of the exchanges listed above.

