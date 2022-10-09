KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.16

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 40930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,038,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

