KT (NYSE:KT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.16

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 40930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.
KT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,038,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
