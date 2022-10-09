KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $3.64

KUN (KUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One KUN token can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00018709 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $7,281.06 and approximately $1,119.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @kunaexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KUN (KUN) is a cryptocurrency . KUN has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 2,000 in circulation. The last known price of KUN is 3.74035657 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $172.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kun.kuna.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

