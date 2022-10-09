La Doge de Papel (LDDP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18,410.47

La Doge de Papel (LDDP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One La Doge de Papel token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. La Doge de Papel has a total market capitalization of $18,410.47 and $48,043.00 worth of La Doge de Papel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, La Doge de Papel has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About La Doge de Papel

La Doge de Papel’s launch date was November 3rd, 2021. La Doge de Papel’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,000,000,000 tokens. La Doge de Papel’s official Twitter account is @ladogedepapel and its Facebook page is accessible here. La Doge de Papel’s official website is ladogedepapel.io.

Buying and Selling La Doge de Papel

According to CryptoCompare, “La Doge de Papel (LDDP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. La Doge de Papel has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of La Doge de Papel is 0.00000023 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ladogedepapel.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as La Doge de Papel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire La Doge de Papel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase La Doge de Papel using one of the exchanges listed above.

