La Peseta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,000.00 (PTA)

La Peseta (PTA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. La Peseta has a market cap of $35,461.82 and approximately $10,000.00 worth of La Peseta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, La Peseta has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One La Peseta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067101 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

La Peseta Token Profile

La Peseta (CRYPTO:PTA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. La Peseta’s total supply is 42,062,328,805,897 tokens. La Peseta’s official Twitter account is @lapeseta5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. La Peseta’s official website is lapesetadigital.com. La Peseta’s official message board is lapesetadigital.com/noticias.

Buying and Selling La Peseta

According to CryptoCompare, “La Peseta (PTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. La Peseta has a current supply of 42,062,328,805,897 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of La Peseta is 0 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $653.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lapesetadigital.com/.”

