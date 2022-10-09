LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

