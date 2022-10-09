Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $30,542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

