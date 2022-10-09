Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $30,542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

