Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.75.

LNTH opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $71,663,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

