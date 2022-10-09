Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 4.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 4,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
