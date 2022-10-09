LaunchWall (WALL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $88,017.00

LaunchWall (WALL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, LaunchWall has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. LaunchWall has a total market cap of $202,336.23 and approximately $88,017.00 worth of LaunchWall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LaunchWall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LaunchWall Token Profile

LaunchWall launched on November 10th, 2021. LaunchWall’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. LaunchWall’s official website is www.launchwall.co/#/wall. LaunchWall’s official Twitter account is @launchwall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LaunchWall Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchWall (WALL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchWall has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchWall is 0.20252182 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.launchwall.co/#/wall.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LaunchWall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LaunchWall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LaunchWall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

