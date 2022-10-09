LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,033.00

LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One LaunchZone (LZP) token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LaunchZone (LZP) has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. LaunchZone (LZP) has a total market cap of $1.90 and approximately $47,033.00 worth of LaunchZone (LZP) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LaunchZone (LZP)

LaunchZone (LZP)’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. LaunchZone (LZP)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000 tokens. LaunchZone (LZP)’s official Twitter account is @launchzoneann. The official website for LaunchZone (LZP) is lz.finance/home.

LaunchZone (LZP) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchZone (LZP) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchZone (LZP) is 0.00000374 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lz.finance/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LaunchZone (LZP) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LaunchZone (LZP) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LaunchZone (LZP) using one of the exchanges listed above.

