Lazy Horse Race Club (LHRC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.44

Lazy Horse Race Club (LHRC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Lazy Horse Race Club has a total market cap of $77.44 and approximately $15,863.00 worth of Lazy Horse Race Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lazy Horse Race Club has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lazy Horse Race Club token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lazy Horse Race Club Profile

Lazy Horse Race Club was first traded on January 5th, 2022. Lazy Horse Race Club’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,000 tokens. The official message board for Lazy Horse Race Club is medium.com/@lazyhorseraceclub. Lazy Horse Race Club’s official Twitter account is @lazyhorserc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lazy Horse Race Club is www.lazyhorseraceclub.com.

Buying and Selling Lazy Horse Race Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Lazy Horse Race Club (LHRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Lazy Horse Race Club has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lazy Horse Race Club is 0.00009254 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lazyhorseraceclub.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazy Horse Race Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lazy Horse Race Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lazy Horse Race Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

