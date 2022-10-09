Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Legrand Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

