LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

LG Display Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.39. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

