LifeTime (LFT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3,500.55

LifeTime (LFT) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LifeTime token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. LifeTime has a total market cap of $3,500.55 and approximately $17,857.00 worth of LifeTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LifeTime has traded down 99.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LifeTime

LifeTime’s genesis date was November 30th, 2021. The official website for LifeTime is lftcoin.com. LifeTime’s official Twitter account is @lftcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LifeTime

According to CryptoCompare, “LifeTime (LFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LifeTime has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LifeTime is 0.000008 USD and is down -11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lftcoin.com.”

