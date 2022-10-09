Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGND. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -204.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

