Light Year Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (LC)

Light Year (LC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Light Year has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Light Year token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Light Year has a market capitalization of $33,759.38 and $29,618.00 worth of Light Year was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Light Year alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Light Year

Light Year launched on December 29th, 2021. Light Year’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Light Year is medium.com/@lightyear-game. Light Year’s official Twitter account is @lightyear_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. Light Year’s official website is lightyear.game.

Buying and Selling Light Year

According to CryptoCompare, “Light Year (LC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light Year has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light Year is 0.0046888 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightyear.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Light Year directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Light Year should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Light Year using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Light Year Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Light Year and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.