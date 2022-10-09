Lightbeam Courier Coin Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (LBCC)

Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Lightbeam Courier Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightbeam Courier Coin has a market cap of $16,278.67 and $49,637.00 worth of Lightbeam Courier Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightbeam Courier Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lightbeam Courier Coin Token Profile

Lightbeam Courier Coin launched on November 24th, 2021. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Lightbeam Courier Coin is https://reddit.com/r/lightbeamcouriercoin. Lightbeam Courier Coin’s official Twitter account is @lightbeamcouri1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightbeam Courier Coin is www.lightbeamcourier.com.

Buying and Selling Lightbeam Courier Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightbeam Courier Coin (LBCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lightbeam Courier Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lightbeam Courier Coin is 0.32557346 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.LightbeamCourier.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightbeam Courier Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightbeam Courier Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightbeam Courier Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

