Lightcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,701.00 (LHC)

Lightcoin (LHC) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Lightcoin has a market cap of $8,523.92 and $11,701.00 worth of Lightcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightcoin has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

About Lightcoin

Lightcoin (LHC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Lightcoin’s total supply is 42,789,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,000 tokens. Lightcoin’s official Twitter account is @lhc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightcoin is lightcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Lightcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightcoin (LHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lightcoin has a current supply of 42,789,660 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lightcoin is 0.01305586 USD and is up 49.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $61.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightcoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

