Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00275264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003297 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @lightningbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LBTC through the process of mining. Lightning Bitcoin has a current supply of 7,465,926 with 3,860,807.622 in circulation. The last known price of Lightning Bitcoin is 0.3923019 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $165,313.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://lbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.