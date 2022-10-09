Lightstreams (PHT) Price Up 96.3% This Week

Lightstreams (PHT) traded up 133% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $134,091.20 and approximately $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 96.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

