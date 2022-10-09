LINKA Achieves Market Cap of $540,222.89 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. LINKA has a market cap of $540,222.89 and $3,868.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 99.5% higher against the dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA’s launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINKA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINKA (LINKA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LINKA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 694,150,020 in circulation. The last known price of LINKA is 0.00077598 USD and is down -17.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.linka.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars.

