Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Lemonade worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 117,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 210.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

