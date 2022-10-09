Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.