Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $8.74 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $10,654,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $374.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.93. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

