Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $8.65 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of MU stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

