Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 15,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.47% of NETSTREIT worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $18.08 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $910.15 million, a PE ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

