Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 3,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.9 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average is $315.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

