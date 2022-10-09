Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 3,459 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.