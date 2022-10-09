Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $5.43 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.07% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,666,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.08.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

