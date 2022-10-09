Litecoin Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $53.54 or 0.00275808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001364 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003322 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029614 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,349,919 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 71,344,618.73050588 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 53.15192848 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 831 active market(s) with $253,512,896.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

