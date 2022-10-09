Liti Capital (WLITI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,075.00

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Liti Capital has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. Liti Capital has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $13,075.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liti Capital token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liti Capital

Liti Capital (CRYPTO:WLITI) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2021. Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 tokens. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @liticapital. Liti Capital’s official website is www.liticapital.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liti Capital (WLITI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Liti Capital has a current supply of 1,319,705,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Liti Capital is 0.00419021 USD and is up 106.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,850.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liticapital.com.”

