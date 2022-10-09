Live Crypto Party Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56,703.78 (LCP)

Live Crypto Party (LCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Live Crypto Party has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Live Crypto Party has a total market cap of $56,703.78 and approximately $181,722.00 worth of Live Crypto Party was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Live Crypto Party token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Live Crypto Party is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2019. Live Crypto Party’s official Twitter account is @livecryptoparty. The official website for Live Crypto Party is www.livecryptoparty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Live Crypto Party (LCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Live Crypto Party has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Live Crypto Party is 0.00113408 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.livecryptoparty.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Crypto Party directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Crypto Party should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Live Crypto Party using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

