Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $403.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

