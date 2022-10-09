LocoMeta (LOCO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12,445.45

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One LocoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocoMeta has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocoMeta has a market capitalization of $12,445.45 and $21,444.00 worth of LocoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LocoMeta Profile

LocoMeta (LOCO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 20th, 2021. LocoMeta’s total supply is 1,341,959 tokens. LocoMeta’s official Twitter account is @locometaglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocoMeta is locometa.io.

LocoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LocoMeta (LOCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LocoMeta has a current supply of 1,341,959 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LocoMeta is 0.00924109 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

