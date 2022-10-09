Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 18% Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $67.69 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Locus Chain has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 879,808,260.789998 in circulation. The last known price of Locus Chain is 0.04216103 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,270,866.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locuschain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

