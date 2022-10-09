Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,765.00

Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) traded down 39.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Loge Of The Rings has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. One Loge Of The Rings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Loge Of The Rings has a total market cap of $28,309.83 and approximately $8,765.00 worth of Loge Of The Rings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Loge Of The Rings Token Profile

Loge Of The Rings launched on July 12th, 2022. Loge Of The Rings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loge Of The Rings is medium.com/@logeoftherings. Loge Of The Rings’ official website is www.logeoftherings.com. Loge Of The Rings’ official Twitter account is @logeoftherings and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loge Of The Rings

According to CryptoCompare, “Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Loge Of The Rings has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loge Of The Rings is 0.00067404 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.logeoftherings.com/.”

